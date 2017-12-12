Railways to launch app to maintain online records of inspections

All records of inspections conducted by the railways will now be maintained online through an app exclusively developed for the purpose.

All records of inspections conducted by the railways will now be maintained online through an app exclusively developed for the purpose. The “E-inspection App”, which will be launched later this week, will make the records of all the inspection activities online, especially those pertaining to safety and passenger amenities. This would be for all types of major inspections carried out periodically by the railway staff, which include track inspections, running-room inspections, station inspections, train inspections, coaching stock inspections etc., officials said.

“This will do away with many shortcomings in the manual way of inspection reporting and record keeping,” the railways said today. The app can be installed by all the stakeholders concerned in their mobile phones or computers. It would ensure a speedy reporting and help send instant alerts to the field via text messages or e-mail for timely corrective measures, officials said. The other advantages of the app include real-time tracking, data mining, analytics, transparency and ensuring the availability of data across organisations.

“It will be a proper checklist for inspections, development of scorecard to digitise the trends, prioritise the issues on a fact-based analysis, availability of historical data prior to inspection,” an official said. The app will have an in-built software, which will generate various graphs and analytical data automatically. It will also have an option of reporting a matter through actual photographs taken at the time of inspection. While the app will be formally launched in the Delhi Division this week, it will be extended all over the country in a month’s time.