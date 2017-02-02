Railways adds two features on UTS mobile ticketing app

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (Site)

Railways has made its UTS mobile ticketing application more passenger-friendly by adding two features on the Android-based platform.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the IT arm of Railways, has added two important features on the Android-run application to make payments and printing of tickets easier for passengers, said an official today.

Firstly, its wallet could now be recharged with private on-line payment players like Paytm and MobiKwik, an option which was not available earlier. Till now, customers had to recharge the wallet through net banking, said Narendra Patil, Chief PRO of Central Railway (CR).

You may also like to watch

Secondly, passengers can get a printed unreserved ticket through the application. Until now, commuters could get paper tickets only at counters but this application has been integrated with the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) through which they can order a printed ticket, he said.

Though UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile application was launched over one-and-a-half years ago, it found few takers among passengers, who cited practical difficulties in using the software solution.

Patil said, “We received feedbacks from commuters and incorporated their suggestions while updating the application. We hope it will serve them better now.”

Passengers can use the UTS mobile application to book unreserved tickets for long distance trains as well with an option to get a print out of the document, he said.

“According to Google Play Store, over one million people have downloaded our UTS mobile ticketing application across the country, which holds a lot of significance for us,” Patil said, adding CRIS would be coming with more updates in future.