Qualcomm Design in India: Three startups win $100,000 prize money; artificial intelligence is the real winner

Qualcomm, the chip maker, in the grand finale of its Design in India challenge, announced three winners, in while each startup won a prize money of $100,000. The challenge was started by the tech major in 2015, in while more than 400 startups had participated. The event to declare the winners was organised in New Delhi today and the startups which won the awards were Uncanny Vision, Carnot Technologies and iFuture Robotics. These three were selected from the top 10 shortlisted startups. In the event were present, Union minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, NASSCOM President R. Chandrashekhar, Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and J.S Deepak, Secretary Department of Telecommunications. The tech giant Qualcomm, also announced that it will invest $8.5 million in India, with an aim to expand its design initiatives in the country.

iFuture Robotics is a startup which makes industrial automation robots which read environment data to move and deliver objects in warehouses which reduce labour cost as well as human injuries from heavy machinery. Uncanny Vision demonstrated an intelligent surveillance camera which can solve many security problems in places like ATMs. The camera uses machine learning to detect human actions for face and movement. Meanwhile, Carnot technologies is a telematics startup for low-cost bikes. The machine that they presented could connect a bike to a user’s smartphone which can be useful for the safety of the vehicle even during emergency situations.

In the next initiative, Qualcomm with its Design in India Challenge II will be supporting companies in fields like Rural technology, payment methods, agricultural technology, health, biometric and more. The company will also enable mobiles and Internet of Things vendors from India by giving them better Camera, RF and Audio design technology. The company said that it will launch a new Innovation lab in Hyderabad and expand its existing one in Bangalore.

During the event, John Han, senior vice president and GM, Qualcomm technology Licensing said that the company is very passionate about innovation and it is evident in the fact that it invests a lot of money in risky research and development projects. He added that Qualcomm is committed to supporting PM Narendra Modi to help the Indian ecosystem become a digitally empowered society.