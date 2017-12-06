Unhappy with your smartphone speed? Upcoming handsets may blow your mind; check out details

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is a next-gen mobile chipset. (Image: Reuters)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor is finally here. At an annual technology summit held in Hawaii, Qualcomm has launched the all-new Snapdragon 845. It is the company’s next-gen mobile chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is expected to feature in flagship smartphones from manufacturers like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 is a direct successor to the Snapdragon 835. With the new processor, the company is expected to bring a host of improvements like better performance, power efficiency, and improved security. Similar to the previous Snapdragon chipsets, the new flagship Snapdragon 845 mobile platform will be manufactured on Samsung’s Foundry lines.

Qualcomm and Samsung jointly announced the news at the ongoing Snapdragon summit. The new processor will be produced with 10nm process, similar to the Snapdragon 835. The South Korean electronics giant has been one its biggest clients of Qualcomm. According to several reports, Samsung is likely to showcase its flagship Galaxy S9 with the Snapdragon 845 processor at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2018. Meanwhile, Samsung is not the only mobile maker that is showing its support for the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. Even Chinese company Xiaomi has unveiled plans to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 processor. Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiaomi joined Qualcomm on stage to tease its upcoming premium phone. While there was no information on which device it would be, but rumours are doing rounds that the phone might be the Mi 7, the successor to the Mi 6.

While Qualcomm has not revealed too many details about the Snapdragon 845 platform as of now, we can expect more information about the same on the second day of the summit. The company is likely to announce more information on the Snapdragon 845 later.

Qualcomm and Microsoft have also announced ‘Always Connected PCs’. At the event, Qualcomm has announced that it will now be powering some laptops that will come with support for SIM card as well as offer battery life of more than 20 hours. It said that a few laptops, powered by its Snapdragon processors, may offer standby battery life of more than a week or even up to a month. Most of the laptops under the announcement use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.