PTRON SONOR Bluetooth Speaker: Stylish design, high-quality sound

Over the last few years, wireless speakers have become more popular than the traditional big-sized wooden cabinet speakers and other forms of audio entertainment. The former come in all shapes and sizes, are easy to connect and play your entire music collection from your mobile phone or computer, and the best part is, they are easy on the pocket too.

Recently, tech and mobile accessories e-tailer LatestOne.com introduced a pocket-sized wonder Bluetooth mini speaker—PTron Sonor. The Sonor retails for `899, it fits into your palm and easily connects to any smart device or tablet. This pocket-sized wonder emits sub-woofer sound effect with good sound output.

Design-wise, the Sonor is circular in shape, it measures 85 x 85 x 30 mm in body dimensions and has a scratch and fingerprint stain resistant metallic body. In terms of its looks, the speaker looks elegant and very attractive, especially with its touchscreen panel. Its ultra-compact size makes it easy to carry anywhere you go, be it for hiking, camping, office use or parties at home.

Switched on, the Sonor is easy to pair and play; it connects to your mobile device at the touch of a button. Technical speak, the speaker has Bluetooth v3.0 with advanced chipset, it has Bluetooth range of 10 metres from the paired device. The speaker has frequency range of 40 Hz to 18 kHz. The rechargeable Lithium-ion battery lasts up to six hours of playback time.

The Sonor is deceptively loud for its size and comes with a Subwoofer Sound Effect.