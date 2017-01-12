‘Project Neon’ by Microsoft to give Windows 10 a fancy new design & look

Microsoft might also change its taskbar in Windows, and an out of other things, but how much of it, the final product retails, remains to be seen. This new project is rumoured to be named internally as Project Neon. However, the timeline regarding the project is still in the wraps and there has been no leak yet. (Reuters)

Global technology giant Microsoft is currently thinking about refreshing its operating system, the Windows 10. It is reportedly planning to redesign its user interface elements and the change is expected to come later in 2017. The software major will introduce better animations, other elements for visualisations from the Aero Glass era of Windows Vista and the Windows 7. Microsoft might also change its taskbar in Windows, and an out of other things, but how much of it, the final product retails, remains to be seen. This new project is rumoured to be named internally as Project Neon. However, the timeline regarding the project is still in the wraps and there has been no leak yet.

Screenshots have been obtained by MSPoweruser, showcase some concept ideas that the company is reportedly working on. Meanwhile, Windows Central had reported on this project by Microsoft in 2016 as well. These pictures show that users will be enabled to blur sections of the app navigation area. The company is also reported to be getting a new component called as ‘Acrylic’ with an aim to redesign the Windows 10 OS. This will enable developers to customise the universal app designs. Microsoft has been making strides in the 3D and HoloLens category under the Project Neon and it does it by changing UI elements in the sections where the users put the mouse pointer.

(Source: MSPowerUser)

(Source: MSPowerUser)

These leaks do not suggest a big makeover, yet the small changes will evolve the Windows 10 design. Microsoft will conduct a Build developers conference in May this year and it is speculated that the new project will be announced during that event. It will also have to launch the Windows 10 Creators Update in April, of current users.