Posts on Google: Search at your fingertips

Thanks to a new feature by Google, staying in the know is as easy as searching,

Trillions of searches take place on Google each year, and many of them are related to the topics you care about – whether you are looking for the scores from the sports team you root for, or information about a new movie from your favourite actress. Last year, Google began experimenting in India with fresh content from your favourite cricketers, posted directly on Search by the players themselves. Recently, the search behemoth took a step further in bringing you timely updates from all types of well-known people and organistions in India, direct from the source and right on Search. So now, when you search for the Indian Super League or the recent Bollywood block-buster Tiger Zinda Hai, you’ll see verified updates directly from them, right in the collection of cards you see in a search result (the Knowledge Panel.) In addition to the description, news articles, tweets and links you are used to seeing in Google Search, you’ll now also see images, videos, GIFs, events, polls posted directly by the person or organisation you are searching for.

Looking for the latest movie review by Anupama Chopra? Or curious what MS Dhoni is up to lately? Look no further than their most recent posts on Search: from Tarla Dalal to Bigg Boss, and from Shraddha Kapoor to Chetan Bhagat, staying in the know about your favourite celebrities, shows and movies is simply a Search query away. “We are just getting started with this feature, but going forward you can now expect to find updates from your favourite celebrities, brands and organisations,” said Lauren Clark, product manager, Search, Google. Put simply, those with a presence on Search in entertainment, sports, and culture can get verified and start posting.