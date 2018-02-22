Planning to buy Mi LED Smart TV 4? Top things every buyer must know about this big Xiaomi product

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi recently launched its first Smart TV- Mi LED Smart TV 4. (Mi.com)

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi recently launched its first Smart TV- Mi LED Smart TV 4. The Smart TV is price tagged at Rs 39,999 and on Thursday made it public to the customers on Flipkart. Apart from the e-commerce seller, the smart TV will be available on Mi.com.

Here are all top features of the smart TV that you cannot miss:

1- The LED TV is a 55-inch and the company claims it to be world’s thinnest smart TV- thinner than an iPhone 7. Mi TV is rated to play 4k content.

2- The television has 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports. The TV also has an Ethernet port along with traditional antenna port. Mi LED Smart TV 4 sports a 2GB RAM along with 8 GB storage.

3- The TV supports Bluetooth headphones and has down firing speakers.

4- Mi LED Smart TV 4 runs on PatchWall OS, which is based on Android. However, it is different from the standard Android TV UI as Xiaomi has customised it to bring content to the fore, rather than apps.

5- As per the company, Mi LED Smart TV 4 is compatible with approximately 3500 DTH and set-top box service providers in India.

6- The television also supports on voice search, though the service is yet to be rolled out in India.

7- Xiaomi claims that the TV studies the content the user consumes and eventually is capable of recommending them with the content of similar genre.

8- The television includes services such as Hotstar, Sony Liv and Hungama.

9- One thing that the customers have to note is that the television has no app store in India.

10- In order to download something, customers will have to sideload Android APK.