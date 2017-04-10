Pixel 2 smartphones: Google to infuse $800 mn in LG Display for OLED investment, says report

In a bid to help South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd. splurge production of its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for smartphones, Google Inc has extended its offer to invest at least KRW 1 trillion. (Source: Reuters)

In a bid to help South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd. splurge production of its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for smartphones, Google Inc has extended its offer to invest at least KRW $800 million (Rs 5,649 crores), the Electronic Times reported on Monday citing an anonymous source. As per the source, Google has offered the investment to ensure a steady supply of flexible OLED screens for its upcoming Pixel smartphones. Currently, Galaxy smartphones which come under Samsung’s flagship use the bendable displays and Apple Inc is planning to start using them in at least some of its upcoming iPhone models.

The report also added that the invest volume and the supply deal might also splurge up during the talks. It is believed that if the deal is finalised, Google can also reduce its dependency on its South Korean panel making company. Currently LG’s display unit does not have the facility to make bendable OLED displays which is reportedly required for the next Pixel smartphones. However, the company has been supplying smaller versions for use in its other products including LG smartwatches. The proposed investment will help LG Display set up a separate production line which will be dedicated to producing flexible OLED displays for Google’s upcoming smartphones.

It is also speculated that LG Display will also benefit from Google’s potential investment as the company has been looking to shift its focus from liquid crystal display (LCD) products to OLED panels. Currently both of Google’s smartphones Pixel and Pixel XL use AMOLED displays which is supplied by Samsung. The display comes only with a slight 2.5D curvature feature on the edges of its protective Gorilla Glass. However, a flexible panel would be more in line with company’s recently announced Galaxy S8 and S8+. Talking about Google, the company is once again shifting its gear intensely on the camera with its upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones. The feature is still under the table for waterproofing, which would suggest a less firm stand from Google on the feature.