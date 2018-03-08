Perfect Selfie smartphone! Vivo V9 with 24 MP camera is coming to India – Here are key details

Since the event in India is slated for a March 27, all we can do is wait for the date and keep a track on any major leaks about the Vivo V9.

Vivo is all set to come out with a new smartphone in India. According to recent leaks have hinted that the smartphone that will see the day of light from Vivo is V9. Vivo is expected to launch a new dual camera smartphone at an event on March 27. On the official Twitter account of Vivo Malaysia has shared the images hints at a smartphone that will have the same notch on the top of the screen, just like the iPhone X. Even the Vivo’s official Twitter account from Indonesia hints at the smartphone will get a 24MP camera.

Earlier leaks and renders have also hinted that the smartphone will get a notch on the top of the display. There is still not a word about the specification of the smartphone from the company, but, the Vivo V9 is definitely going to have a focus on the camera. So far, their campaign on various social media platforms has carried a hashtag of #PerfectSelfie.

Since the event in India is slated for a March 27, all we can do is wait for the date and keep a track on any major leaks about the Vivo V9. A while back, Vivo came out with the Vivo V7 smartphone in India. The smartphone boasted a huge 24MP sensor on the front and was priced at Rs 18,990.

Proudly announce our upcoming smartphone, #VivoV9 with perfect shot perfect view. Be ready to expand your perfection with us! pic.twitter.com/2DIp0VRnpr — Vivo Indonesia (@vivo_indonesia) March 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Vivo announced that it will launch the Vivo APEX smartphone into mass production as early as mid-2018. The smartphone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Vivo Apex gets a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio paired up with a selfie camera that rises from the top of the device. Vivo Apex will get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and a huge 5.99-inch OLED display. Almost half of the screen will have the fingerprint scanning technology, that means the smartphone will get the latest in-screen fingerprint scanner.