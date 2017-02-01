People to get grievances addressed through twitter

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has started its ‘twitter seva’ here today. (Reuters)

People can now tweet to get addressed their grievances relating to Department of Administrative Reforms.

The twitter handle, ‘Darpgseva’, aims to address issues relating to the DARPG like public grievances and administrative reforms etc.

“The twitter seva will enable the DARPG to reach out to the common public and various stakeholders for facilitating redress of grievances and other issues of importance relating to the department,” an official release said.

The mission of DARPG is to foster excellence in governance and pursuit of administrative reforms through improvements in government policies as well as processes, promoting citizen-centric governance with emphasis on grievance redressal.

Innovations in e-governance is another mission of the department apart from documentation and dissemination of best practices, it said.