People still want to use ‘faulty’ Samsung Galaxy Note 7 than buy OnePlus 3T & LG smartphones

OnePlus might have come up with a great flagship smartphone called the OnePlus 3T, and LG might have brought one of its best devices, V20 smartphone, but they together cannot beat Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, despite its global recall. According to a report by research firm Apteligent, the number of Galaxy Note 7 phones in use outnumbers both LG V20 and OnePlus 3T in the US, combined. Notably, only less than 10 percent of the smartphones that were sold are in use currently. 9to5Mac, reported on the research by Apteligent, the Moto Z smartphone beat the Galaxy Note 7 in terms of usage but the margin is very less. Meanwhile, launched around the same time as Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Google Pixel devices and Sony Xperia XZ managed to outnumber the user base.

Samsung had earlier said that the reason for the Galaxy Note 7 phones to heat and sometimes explode was a minor manufacturing defect. Two months after the launch, Samsung had to call back over 2.5 million devices owing to overheating and explosions and then later had to discontinue this production as even the replaced phones started to catch fire.Samsung, following the severe criticism related to the issue of overheating and explosion of the Galaxy Note 7 devices, had planned to investigate and find the main cause behind it. Interestingly, according to a Korean media report, Samsung is not ready to share the main reason of the issue with the media.

After the replaced phones also started to catch fire, Samsung was forced to recall the devices all over the world and eventually end the production of the device. So, there is no need to worry for OnePlus and LG, as of now, but Samsung is expected to bring a drastically innovative new smartphone next year, and given its popularity, it is expected to make waves again like the Note 7 did before the fiasco.