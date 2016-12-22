Paytm vanishes from iOS App Store; find out why

According to Paytm, there is a bug in its app on iOS platform and that is why people were having problems while paying. The company in a blog said that it is updatings its iOS app, and added that the problem was only for some of the iOS app users while it was working fine for other platforms. (Reuters)

As India is trying to come to terms with the cashless economy narrative of the government following the demonetisation move, Paytm, the country’s largest mobile wallet system has removed its app from the iOS App Store. According to Paytm, there is a bug in its app on iOS platform and that is why people were having problems while paying. The company in a blog said that it is updatings its iOS app, and added that the problem was only for some of the iOS app users while it was working fine for other platforms. In the blog post, Paytm said: “Today we found a bug in our iOS App where certain app users were not able to pay thereby hanging their app. Soon the system logged them out preventing them from further accessing their account. We are sending an app update to Apple immediately and requesting them to approve the same as soon as possible. Once live, we request our users to update their iOS app.”

An approval by Apple usually takes around a week, after which the update will be rolled out for iOS users. However, according to the company, the user data is safe and this is just a minor problem with the app. Paytm in the blog said: “We have also been receiving queries from our users on our 24X7 customer care channels. Please note that your data and money is absolutely safe and secure.” The problem cropped up earlier this week when Paytm users couldn’t access the app. PayTm which has seen a sudden rise in its user base following the demonetisation move by PM Narendra Modi-led government had been down for many hours and the platform said that the ‘technical’ error is being fixed.

According to agency reports, Paytm has claimed that the sudden increase in the number of users and the associated traffic is the main cause of the issue and it has been trying to overcome it. According to Paytm, it has added 20 million new users in last 40 days alone and that has made the total user base of the app to reach a whopping 170 million, PTI reported.