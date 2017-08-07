Paytm Sale: Here’s how you can get an iPhone at just Rs 5990, know other top offers and discounts

Massive discounts on the Apple iPhone SE on the Paytm Mall app. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Paytm has recently announced a sale where it is offering massive discounts and cash back offers on several products. With various festivals around the corner, most of the e-commerce websites have come up with big deals and offers. Meanwhile, there is a big offer on the Apple iPhone SE on the Paytm Mall app. The price at which the portal is selling the phone, it can be considered a good deal because of the specifications. In general, the 32 GB variant of the iPhone SE can be bought for Rs 22,990 from the website. But Paytm has come up with an offer of Rs 3000 cash back. This essentially means that if you use this cash back offer, the Apple iPhone SE could be yours for Rs 19990. However, there is more.

The Apple iPhone SE, on the Paytm Mall website, comes with a price tag of Rs 27,200. However, the online store has offered a 15 percent discount and an additional Rs 3,000 cash back. Additionally, users will also get Rs 5000 worth of vouchers under this new deal. If you select this offer, Paytm will give you Rs 2000 worth of flight vouchers, another Rs 2000 worth of fashion shopping vouchers and Rs 1000 worth of mobile accessories voucher. So, essentially users are getting another Rs 5000 off on the iPhone SE. This takes the price to Rs 15990. Interestingly the website is also offering a BuyBack Guarantee of Rs 9000 on the smartphone. This means, if you plan to sell the phone to Paytm after a point of time, you will assuredly get Rs 9000. This takes the price of Apple iPhone SE directly to Rs 5990. Yes, the smartphone can really be yours at effectively that price.

Watch the Apple iPhone SE video review here:



Apple iPhone SE features a 4-inch display screen. It was Apple’s bid to target the crowded mid-tier market. The device also comes with 12MP iSight camera which was launched with iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. iPhone SE supports hands-on Siri and Apple Pay contactless payment option. The phone runs on A9 Chip with Integrated M9 Motion Coprocessor and has 4K Video Recording capability at 30 fps. From having iOS 10 to fingerprint sensors, this phone offers a lot at a really low price.

Paytm has also unveiled a sale of other electronic items on the website. Under the offer, the portal is giving away major cash back offers of upto Rs 10,000 on laptops and other accessories. The biggest discount is on the Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Air Pro.