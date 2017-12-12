Paytm offers today: Don’t miss 12/12 Festival; check out best deals, promocode, cashback

Paytm offers today: E-commerce giant is once again come up with 12/12 Festival. This is the second edition of its ’12/12 Festival’ to promote use of digital payments across its five million merchant partners.

Paytm offers today: E-commerce giant is once again come up with 12/12 Festival. This is the second edition of its ’12/12 Festival’ to promote use of digital payments across its five million merchant partners. The “offline shopping festival” is aimed at driving greater sales for offline merchant partners accepting Paytm, the company said in a statement. Customers will be offered a variety of deals and cashback of up to 50 per cent on payments made through Paytm, it added. These 5 million offline merchants include large organised stores, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacy stores, petrol pumps and milk-booths, among others.

Major Paytm offers: The offer allows the user to avail cashback of Rs 200 on their purchases of Rs 1,500 or more at Big Bazaar. If the user wishes to buy electronic items from Reliance Digital they are in to get Rs 1000 cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 6,999. Munching pizza will become more cheap with discounts of up to 30 per cent on a bill of Rs 599 or more on Pizza Hut. Additionally, shoppers will witness spectacular deals on fashion and apparel with ‘Buy 2 Get 2 Free’ offers at United Colors of Benetton.

Most of the major brands are included in the 12/12 Festival. Some of the names include Big Bazaar, Pantaloons, Apollo, More, Peter England, Lenskart, Café Coffee Day, Woodland, Relaxo, Meena Bazaar. This time, multiple small retailers and kirana stores will be a part of 12/12 Festival and some names include, Balaram & Radharam Mullick, Arsalan Biryani (Kolkata), OM Mart & Surbhi Snacks (Mumbai), Café Dhoowa (Pune), Shambhu’s & Khetla Aapa (Ahmedabad), Thaggu ke Samose (Jaipur), Gopal Ji (Chandigarh), Paranthe wali gali (Chandni Chowk, Delhi), Karachi Bakery (Hyderabad), MS Brothers & AKK Foods (Chennai) and Fresh Co (Bangalore).

A majority of India’s commerce occurs offline in the form of ‘in-store’ payments across a consumers’ trusted network of local and brand stores, Paytm Chief Operating Officer Kiran Vasireddy said. “True digitisation in India will happen when a large majority of in-store payments move from cash to digital. With our ’12/12 festival’, we celebrate customers walking into stores where our merchants partners welcome digital payments,” Vasireddy added.

Paytm is backed by Softbank, SAIF Partners, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial. The e-commerce and electronic payments company, Paytm, is India’s largest mobile-first financial services platform offering payments, banking, lending, and insurance.