Paytm offers today 12/12 Festival: Check out steal deals to benefit from at a store near you; cashback available

Paytm offers today: With an aim of making a strong foothold in both online and offline markets, Paytm is all set to launch their annual offline shopping carnival on December 12. This will be the second edition of the offline sale with a plethora of deal on offer. People can visit any of the 5 million Paytm-partnered retail stores across the country and can avail the exciting deals and assured cashback of up to 50 per cent on their purchases across multiple categories.

The offer allows the user to avail cashback of Rs 200 on their purchases of Rs 1,500 or more at Big Bazaar. If the user wishes to buy electronic items from Reliance Digital they are in to get Rs 1000 cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 6,999. Munching pizza will become more cheap with discounts of up to 30 per cent on a bill of Rs 599 or more on Pizza Hut. Additionally, shoppers will witness spectacular deals on fashion and apparel with ‘Buy 2 Get 2 Free’ offers at United Colors of Benetton.

Most of the major brands are included in the 12/12 Festival. Some of the names include Big Bazaar, Pantaloons, Apollo, More, Peter England, Lenskart, Café Coffee Day, Woodland, Relaxo, Meena Bazaar. This time, multiple small retailers and kirana stores will be a part of 12/12 Festival and some names include, Balaram & Radharam Mullick, Arsalan Biryani (Kolkata), OM Mart & Surbhi Snacks (Mumbai), Café Dhoowa (Pune), Shambhu’s & Khetla Aapa (Ahmedabad), Thaggu ke Samose (Jaipur), Gopal Ji (Chandigarh), Paranthe wali gali (Chandni Chowk, Delhi), Karachi Bakery (Hyderabad), MS Brothers & AKK Foods (Chennai) and Fresh Co (Bangalore).

Paytm is backed by Softbank, SAIF Partners, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial. The e-commerce and electronic payments company, Paytm, is India’s largest mobile-first financial services platform offering payments, banking, lending, and insurance.

Earlier on December 7, Alibaba and SoftBank-backed financial services platform Paytm on Wednesday announced that post the merger of discovery and deals platforms for local merchants – Nearbuy (formerly GroupOn India) and Little Internet – it has become the majority shareholder of the merged entity. The size of the deal is valued at little over $100 million, with Paytm owning little over 51% stake in the merged entity.

Earlier this month, Paytm Payments Bank planned to set up over 100,000 Paytm Ka ATM banking outlets across India over the next three years. The investment of the project will be around Rs 3000 crore. The move is aimed at expanding its offline distribution network by allowing trusted local partners to act as potential cash-in and cash-out points.