Patna, Kanpur top 4G network connectivity chart beating Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi: OpenSignal

Over 86 per cent users were able to connect to 4G signals in the given period

Patna has beaten Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai to top the availability of 4G network among the top 20 largest cities of India. OpenSignal has released a new report on 4G availability metric that measures where users get access to an LTE connection most of the time. According to the report, Patna leads the metric, followed by Kanpur, Allahabad, and Kolkata, logging the highest 4G availability covering a period of 90 days from December 1, 2017.

OpenSignal, in its report, further says that the central and eastern regions saw more cities in the top 10 list of 4G coverage metrics. Surprisingly, Mumbai ranked 15th while Delhi grabbed the 17th spot in 4G availability among India’s 20 largest cities. Benagluru, the tech hub of India, got the tenth position in the list with 88.3 per cent 4G availability. It is worth mentioning that the difference in the metric between Patna and Bengaluru in terms of 4G availability was a meagre 4.3 points, as Patna topped the chart with 92.6 per cent coverage.

The top ten cities in the chart are – Patna, Kanpur, Allahabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru. The shrinking disparity between the southern and western tech hubs and other cities reflects the rapid growth of 4G in the country. “The rest of India is catching up in terms of the 4G availability user experience, and we expect these cities to also close the gap in terms of 4G speed in coming months as operator network rollout accelerates,” said the report.

Moreover, in terms of overall connectivity on the 4G network, over 86 per cent of users able to connect to an LTE signal, which is a rise of about 10 percentage points from the same time last year. OpenSignal gives credit to Reliance Jio that played a key role in the growth of 4G connectivity in India. The telecom upstart is claimed to have signed up about 83 million rural subscribers to use its 4G network, out of the total of 238 million 4G subscribers in December last year.

“The market is still feeling the aftershocks from the debut of Reliance Jio and our city rankings for 4G availability are likely to see further significant shifts in the coming months,” a CMR report noted recently. Jio had 160 million subscribers at the end of December 2017, which is an increase of 122 per cent.