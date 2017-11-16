Panasonic P91 launched priced at Rs 6,490; from features to specs, here are all the crucial details

Panasonic P91 launched priced at Rs 6,490. (IE)

Panasonic is expanding it’s P-series range and in the wake of this expansion has launched a new smartphone at a very cheap price. The company has named their new smartphone as P91 and is price tagged at Rs 6,490. The P91 handset will sport a 5-inch HD IPS display and will pack 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM which is expandable up to 128 GB. The smartphone also features an 8MP auto-focus rear camera with flash and 5MP front camera for selfie-lovers. The Panasonic handset is also equipped with a multi-mode camera that gives the users ability to capture images in different modes. Also, P91 runs on Android Nougat 7.0. Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement said, “With ‘P91,’ we aim to deliver exciting features at an affordable price. Our new smartphone is a VoLTE device with high sound quality, non-hybrid sim slot and attractive glossy black finish.” The smartphone also houses a 2500mAH battery, the device has six hours of online and up to nine hours offline video playback time, the company said. P91 is available in three colours across all authorized Panasonic outlets.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited updated version of OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T will be launched today in New York at 9:30 pm IST. A lot has been expected of the new smartphone. In India, OnePlus 5 will arrive as an Amazon exclusive, just like its predecessors. The sale on OnePlus in India will begin on November 21 starting 4:30 PM. It will be available in an ‘Early Access’ sale for Amazon Prime members. Other customers will be able to buy the smartphone from November 28. It is expected to be priced slightly more than OnePlus 5 and cost you around Rs 40,000. The device will certainly be an upgrade on OnePlus 5 when it comes to the screen size, sporting a bigger 6.01-inch display.

As per the rumours, it will have a bezel-less display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus 5T will get dual 16MP + 20MP cameras at the back just like its predecessor, though it looks like the second lens will come with the f/1.7 aperture for better low-light pictures. The front camera is said to be a 16MP one.

It will run an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (up to 2.45GHz). The phone is expected to be launched in two variants based on storage – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. One interesting rumor is that OnePlus 5T will not have a home button and the fingerprint scanner will be present on the back cover.