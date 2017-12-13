Panasonic launches Eluga I9 for Rs 7,499

Panasonic India on Wednesday expanded its Eluga range by launching Eluga I9 smartphone with 2.5D curved screen for better picture quality and enhanced viewing experience for Rs 7,499. (Image: Reuters)

Panasonic India on Wednesday expanded its Eluga range by launching Eluga I9 smartphone with 2.5D curved screen for better picture quality and enhanced viewing experience for Rs 7,499. The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone features a 5-inch HD display and an eight-hour video Playback support for content consumption with its 2,500 mAh battery. The device will be available from December 15 on Flipkart. “Eluga I9 fits perfectly into the users hands and is a blend of great style, powerful performance and quality entertainment experience. It provides user with different and interesting camera modes which allows the user to add fun to their pictures,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

Eluga I9 comes with the unique fingerprint sensor which doubles as a shutter to take selfies with just one touch. It has a 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front shooter. The device comes with 1.25 GHz quad core processor, 3GB RAM, Android Nougat 7.0 and 32 GB ROM which is expandable up to 128 GB.

Eluga I9 equipped with Arbo, an artificial assistant developed by Panasonic that tracks the user’s routine and help the user to plan his day better by giving suggestions based on users usage pattern. The sleek Eluga I9 will be available in space grey, champagne gold and blue colours.