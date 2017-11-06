Panasonic Eluga A4 with big 5000 mAh battery launched priced at Rs 12,490; check specs and features

Panasonic Eluga A4 packs a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Panasonic India has launched the Eluga A4 smartphone. The Panasonic Eluga A4 is a budget device and is priced at Rs 12,490 in India. The new Panasonic mobile packs a huge 5,000 mAh battery. The new phone’s build is in line with the company’s long-standing design philosophy. The Eluga A2, similar to previous Panasonic mobiles, has a metallic build and comes with rounded corners. The phone has a fingerprint scanner that is positioned at the rear end. Even the speaker grille is at the back.

In terms of specifications, the Panasonic Eluga A4 comes with a 5.2-inch HD display with a 2.5 D protective glass screen. The phone features a quad-core chipset, clocked at 1.25 GHz. In terms of storage, the Eluga A4 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. Users can expand the memory using microSD cards. The Eluga A4 packs a 13MP primary camera along with an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

In terms of connectivity, the new Panasonic phone contains 4G LTE band, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a micro USB port for data transfers and charging. However, the USP of the Eluga A4 is its battery. The phone runs the Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with the company made assistant called ARBO.

Apart from the powerful features, the new phone comes with a massive battery. It is in direct competition with the Xiaomi phones in the budget phone market. The only hitch in the Panasonic device is the RAM, as its rivals are offering more in that price range. Meanwhile, the Panasonic Eluga A4 is available for sale both online and in stores.