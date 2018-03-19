Oppo R15 launched with iPhone X-type notch and OLED display; check price, features and specifications

Oppo R15 gets an OLED display panel on the front of the smartphone.

Oppo R15 has finally made its debut in China. After months of rumours mill, the smartphone from Oppo has been launched and it checks most of the things that were speculated out of it. Oppo R15 gets an OLED display panel on the front of the smartphone. It seems like 2018 will be the year of notches! And Oppo R15 joins the list of smartphones that have a notch just like Apple iPhone X.

Oppo R15 gets three different colour variants: Snow White, Star Purple, and Hot Red. And the interesting bit about the smartphone is that the smartphone comes at a price point of Yuan 2999. This roughly translates to Rs 30,806. However, there two different premium options available for the smartphone. For a ceramic-based Oppo R15, you will need to shell out Yuan 3499 or Rs 33887. There is a Dream Mirror Edition as well for Oppo R15 which is priced at Yuan 3299 or Rs 33,887. The smartphones will go on sale in China from April 1.

As the rumours and leaks suggested, the Oppo R15 gets a huge 6.28-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080) OLED display. The aspect ratio is wider on this one is kept at 19:9. The look of Oppo R15 is staunchly similar to Apple iPhone X thanks to the notch on the top of the display. Under the hood, Oppo R15 gets a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. However, the pricier Dream Mirror Edition Oppo R15 gets an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor. Both these options of Oppo R15 will have a 6GB RAM and internal memory of 128GB. However, you can expand the storage memory with the help of a microSD card by up to 256GB.

On the camera front, Oppo R15 is beefing up to compete with industry leaders. Oppo R15 gets a dual-camera setup on the rear of the smartphone. A 16MP primary shooter with an aperture size of f/1.7 and a 5MP secondary snapper can be seen on the standard version. The Dream Mirror Edition Oppo R15 gets the same 16 MP camera, but the 5MP lens has been replaced with a 20 MP lens. A 20MP selfie camera can be seen on the front of the smartphone. Oppo R15 gets 3450mAh battery with fast charging capabilities Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. There’s a typical fingerprint scanner, which can be seen on the back of the phone.