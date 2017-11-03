Oppo R11s, R11s Plus with 20MP front camera launched: price and specifications

Oppo R11s and Oppo R11s Plus are selfie centric smartphones.

Oppo R11s and R11s Plus has launched in China and will go on sale from November 10. The Oppo R11s and Oppo R11s Plus feature a full frontal display in the popular 18:9 aspect ratio. The new Oppo phones are priced at Yuan 2999 (approx Rs 30,000) and 3699 (approx Rs 36,000) respectively. The price in India for Oppo R11s and Oppo R11s Plus has not been revealed, as it is still not clear that they will be launch here. The Oppo R11s will come in three colour variants: Red, Black, and Champagne. Meanwhile, the R11s Plus will come in two colours, black and gold. Other than a few changes in terms of screen size, RAM, and battery, both R11s and R11s Plus are similar smartphones. Like several other Oppo device, the new phones are also selfie centric.

Oppo R11s, Oppo R11s Plus specifications: Both the Oppo phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHx along with Adreno 512 GPU. In terms of storage, the Oppo R11s features 4GB of RAM and Oppo R11s Plus has 6GB of RAM. Both the smartphones come with 64GB internal storage which is expandable using a microSD card. The maximum limit on the devices is 256GB. The R11s has a 3205 mAh battery and the R11s Plus is fueled by a 4000mAh battery. The R11s and R11s Plus have Oppo’s own VOOC flash charge.

The Oppo R11s features a 6-inch Full HD+ display along with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile, the Oppo R11s Plus has a 6.43-inch screen with the same resolution. The Oppo phones feature an AMOLED display and contain the company’s own ColorOS 3.2 which is based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. Both the Oppo phones have a missing physical home button at the front. In terms of measurements, the Oppo R11s is 155.1 x 75.5 x 7.1 mm and the larger R11s Plus is of 164.8 x 80.2 x 7.3 mm dimension.

In terms of camera, the phones have a dual camera setup. Both Oppo R11s and R11s Plus have two cameras at the back, one being 20MP and the other 16MP. Meanwhile, the phones have a 20MP camera at the front for selfies. The selfie shooter has a f/2.0 aperture and the sensors at the back have the f/1.7 aperture. Interestingly all the cameras in the phones have a portrait mode, a feature made popular by Apple’s iPhones. The cameras on the new Oppo devices have 4G video recording capabilities. Meanwhile, in terms of connectivity, the Oppo R11s mobiles support Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.