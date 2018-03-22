Oppo F7 India launch set for March 26: Key specifications, features

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to refresh its “F” series with the launch of F7 in India on March 26. (IE)

Oppo is set to refresh its F series with the launch of F7 in India on March 26. The handset maker introduced AI-based ‘beauty recognition’ feature with its F5 smartphone and the new F7 will feature the second iteration of the technology, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The smartphone is said to come with an iPhone X-style notch on the top, making it join the ranks of other Android smartphones that have too adopted the design.

The smartphone maker will introduce the device in other Southeast Asian markets after the India launch. The device will feature 25-megapixel front camera with ‘Sensor High Dynamic Range’ and Augmented Reality (AR) stickers and will be powered by an Octa-core processor. The global launch of Oppo F7 is said to happen a day after – March 27, the same day when Huawei is launching its P20 smartphone series.

The AI technology will also help the phone perform 80 per cent better than its predecessor F5, the company claimed. Oppo last week revealed key specifications of the F7 in a sales pitch, including a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It is also expected to come with 6GB of RAM. The Oppo F7 will likely have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will come with a 25-megapixel selfie camera while the rear camera setup will have a 16-megapixel shooter. The handset will be backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single charge.