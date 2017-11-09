Oppo F5 priced at Rs 19,990 to go on sale from November 9; handset is classy

The device retails for Rs 19,990 and comes in two colour variants – Gold and Black Edition – and will go on sale from November 9, available both online and offline. (Image: IE)

Artificial intelligence (AI)seems to be the flavour of the season. While Sony is trending with its new artificial-intelligence-powered dog, complete with puppy eyes, Oppo has grabbed the limelight for integrating this niche technology into its newly launched device, Oppo F5. The device retails for Rs 19,990 and comes in two colour variants – Gold and Black Edition – and will go on sale from November 9, available both online and offline. The AI Beauty technology in F5 is designed to personalise beautification for subjects on a selfie image. It identifies shapes and facial structures based on a global database. After facial recognition, the AI Beauty technology will customise based on one’s features from skin, eyes, lips, to face shape.

Moving further, the F5 comes installed with a 20 MP front camera with an ultra-sensitive F2.0 aperture and 1/2.8-inch sensor. Both features allow the camera to gain more information to produce better images with less noise in low light conditions. The front-camera Portrait mode applies a Bokeh effect, creating better gradation and making you the focus of the selfie shot. And for the rear camera, the 16 MP rear camera is excellent for all day and night shots. Compared with other mid-range devices, the F5 looks like an expensive phone. It has a sleek unibody that offers a visually slim appearance without any cut-offs. The gracefully curved body fits well in the palm, expressing a simple and elegant look.

The F5 is Oppo’s first 6.0-inch FHD+ full-screen display device, giving the user a vivid visual enjoyment without the need to increase the size of the phone. It features a high-resolution 2160 x 1080 dpi screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The F5 comes with Facial Unlock, the new face recognition technology that will recognise its user and unlock the phone. The fingerprint reader is now on the back of the phone. Oppo’s Color OS 3.2, together with 4 G RAM + 32 GB ROM memory gives a much smoother user experience. A triple slot tray supports two Nano cards and one TF card simultaneously. The Octa-core CPU processor uses less energy, produces less heat while giving higher performance speed.

In summary, the F5 is a great-looking smartphone, packed with high-performing hardware and plenty of features.

Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990