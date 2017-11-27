Oppo F5 6GB variant launched in India, packs AI-enabled selfie technology

This version of the Oppo F5 is the first phone under Rs 25,000 that comes with 6GB RAM. (Oppo)

Competition in the mid-tier price point for smartphones is fierce. Companies are being forced to offer better products at an aggressive price point just to lure and keep customers happy. And to make new strides and have an impact on the Indian market, the Chinese handset maker Oppo, on Monday, launched its flagship smartphone Oppo F5 with 6 GB RAM that is priced at Rs 24,990. The device comes with Artificial Intelligence(AI)-enabled selfie technology. As of now, the device will be available in red and black colours in India.

This version of the Oppo F5 is the first phone under Rs 25,000 that comes with 6GB RAM.

The Brand Director for Oppo India, Will Yang said that it will be launching the phone in collaboration with Vogue. “We are excited to announce this collaboration with Vogue on their 10th anniversary for the OPPO F5 6GB ‘Red Edition’ for all the fashion divas who love taking selfies and capture precious moments,” Yang said.

Interestingly, the smartphone has a 20 MP front-facing camera, which houses the AI-powered sensors, whereas the rear camera has 16 MP sensor which has an aperture of f/1.8. The Artificial Intelligence on Oppo F5 is designed to perfect the selfie-clicking experience. The device’s front camera is capable enough to personalise and beautify its subjects while taking a selfie. Oppo F5 has 200 facial recognition spots which help it achieve the advanced selfie experience said the company statement. The Oppo F5 6GB variant can distinguish users’ facial features from skin tone and type, gender and age.

The 6 GB RAM variant has internal storage of 64 GB. The phone is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery which should be able to last a day worth of use. The Oppo F5 has 6-inch Full High Definition Plus display and follows the trend of 2017 smartphone with the 18:9 aspect ratio. This new aspect ratio screen size offers an immersive viewing experience. The device can handle dual sim cards with ease and has space for a separate micro SD card slot.

The 4GB variant of Oppo F5 is priced at Rs 19,990 and was released on November 9.