OPPO F3 Plus with 6GB RAM to be launched on Nov 16: Price, features, specifications; to be available on Flipkart

OPPO F3 Plus launch: It is powered by 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM.

OPPO F3 Plus launch: The latest device will be equipped with a 6 inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. It is powered by 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. The new phone sports 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The F3 Plus comes with a 16 MP primary camera on the rear and a 16 MP + 8 MP dual front shooter for selfies. The Oppo phone also packs a non-removable 4000mAh battery which lasts well beyond a single day of regular usage supported by Ultra Fast VOOC Charging.

Oppo has an established dominance over the offline market, however, it has also experimented with launching online few offline models like OPPO F1s, OPPO F3 and so on earlier this year on Flipkart. “Buoyed by the success of these models on Flipkart, the new launch is a big strategic move by OPPO to make available the new 6GB variant of OPPO F3 Plus completely exclusive on Flipkart for the first time,” a release from the Flipkart said on Monday.

To boost the sales, Flipkart is also offering special offers on the purchase of the phone:

1) Extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange

2) No Cost EMI starting at Rs 1916 per month (T&C Apply)

3) Flat 5% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards (T&C Apply)

4) Guaranteed 50% Buyback Value (T&C Apply)

5) Free 3 month Hotstar Premium subscription

“OPPO always takes immense pleasure in reaching out to its young audience in special ways. This time for our very special product, F3 Plus in 6GB variant, we proudly collaborate with Flipkart,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

“It is India’s largest and most loved e-commerce marketplace and we are very happy to partner with them and bring our product completely exclusively on Flipkart for the first time,” he added.