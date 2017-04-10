Oppo F3 Plus priced at Rs 30,990 is sleek, thin and takes selfie-snapping a notch further

In its endeavour to kickstart the ‘Group Selfie’ trend, OPPO recently introduced the Selfie Expert F3 Plus with dual front camera, the Gold variant is priced at `30,990. (Reuters)

China’s OPPO has a strong focus on young consumers, especially those who are constantly snapping and uploading their selfies all over their social media accounts. In its endeavour to kickstart the ‘Group Selfie’ trend, OPPO recently introduced the Selfie Expert F3 Plus with dual front camera, the Gold variant is priced at `30,990.

Out of the box, the F3 Plus will impress you with its attractive design and good craftsmanship. Switched on, the F3 Plus comes to life in an instant. It is remarkably fast, utilising an octa-core processor backed by 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. The home-button fingerprint reader in the F3 Plus unlocks the phone in a mere 0.2 seconds. The fingerprint reader is even more versatile with the fingerprint-activated calling and app launch functions.

The F3 Plus features dual front selfie camera. The 16-megapixel front camera builds upon the technology offered by the previous ‘Selfie Expert’ F1s. At the core of this camera is a 1/3-inch sensor, which helps increase light exposure and clarity of images. The large f/2.0 aperture allows for great depth-of-field effects—clear foreground focus matched with the perfect amount of background blurriness.

In regard to the ‘Group Selfie’ feature, the F3 Plus has a specialised 120-degree wide-angle 8 MP camera which captures a wider view, up to 105% more than a regular 80-degree lens field of view. This allows even more people to enter the frame with minimised lens distortion, thanks to the 6P camera lens. The camera also packs an eight-megapixel camera featuring a ¼-inch sensor. With its built-in smart facial recognition, the F3 Plus will notify users to switch to ‘Group Selfie’ mode if there are more than three people in the frame. Powering the 16-megapixel rear camera is a brand-new 1/2.8-inch IMX398 sensor. This sensor is jointly developed by OPPO and Sony, which features Dual PDAF—dual phase detection autofocus technology. This new technology doubles the sensor’s pixel array area where the photodiodes are embedded, necessary for phase detection autofocus. This makes for 40% faster focusing speeds even in low light. Paired with the large f/1.7 aperture, the resulting images are crystal clear and a pleasure to the eye.

There are other innovative technologies packed into the F3 Plus to help users capture picture-perfect, flawless selfies. Its beautification editing software, Beautify 4.0, will allow users to choose from various beautification modes, ensuring images presenting the favourable effects.

Extended daily usage is another of the device’s core features. The 4,000 mAh built-in battery gives the F3 Plus endurance of more than 17 hours in simulation test of real use. Users can get up to 2 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charging.

Take my word, the F3 Plus is a good all-rounder. Highly recommended.

n Estimated street price: `30,990