OPPO denies reports of all employees of Punjab service team quitting over objectionable remark

After an alleged resignation letter went viral on social media implying that all employees of the Punjab services team of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo Mobiles have resigned over an ‘Indians are beggars’ remark, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has trashed the reports through a letter. In this statement, the employees themselves have come out and denied the media reports of their resignation. “We are looking who has done this and will initiate suitable action,” Arun Sharma, a services team manager named in the said letter said. However, he refused to clarify if the signatures in the letter were genuine. “We are not authorised to speak on such matters,” Sharma added – the letter was provided to The Indian Express.

The official statement released by OPPO said that the incident took place due to some miscommunication between the two parties hinting that there was indeed some trouble at company’s Punjab plant. “We at OPPO India are aware of the recent report related to our Punjab Service team on July 15 and it had been resolved on July 16. The whole issue was due to the miscommunication between the two parties. The service team was upset over the manager being asked to tender his resignation because of inadequate work performance after several formal warnings for the same. But later, a consensus was reached and the concerned service team is continuing to work with us. OPPO has deep respect for India, its culture and our employees. We will try our best to avoid misunderstandings due to any form of miscommunication in the future,” the statement said.

The resignation letter that earlier went viral on the internet had alleged ill-treatment by Oppo officials and claimed some of them were disrespectful towards India. The letter read as:

“We are OPPO Service Team Punjab & here we are resigning whole service team because our HODs is making pressure to our Service Manager Mr. Arun Sharma to resign, & by wrong pressure. He (does not refer to Sharma but a different Manager) always disrespect our India Country & our culture, As per him we Indian only work for Money, & we are not having any dignity & self respect.

He always makes us unnecessary penalty & wrong commitment. He make us to work till late night & if we miss any report he create penalty. When some employee asks for salary increment, he says Indian are baggers always asking for money.

There are a lot of other reasons too, but this kind of hitlership is not accepted any stage of private sector. So kindly accept our resignation.” (Sic)

Regards, Service Team (Oppo, Punjab)