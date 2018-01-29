Oppo A83 priced at Rs 13,990; Alluring entry level phone with good performance

Given that the Indian consumer has a heavy appetite for taking selfies on most social occasions, this Chinese device maker is making the most out of the opportunity.

Chinese mobile handsets are a great choice in the mid-range segment, because they balance a very good spec sheet at modest price points. Devices from Oppo are a case in point. Given that the Indian consumer has a heavy appetite for taking selfies on most social occasions, this Chinese device maker is making the most out of the opportunity. At regular intervals, this fast-growing brand has been introducing selfie-focused phones with advanced front camera technology. Recently, Oppo introduced its latest entry-level camera phone—A83. This device is equipped with a full screen display, a feature rarely seen in products of this price range. It has Oppo’s widely popular Artificial Intelligence Beauty Recognition technology, 4 GB RAM and 3180 mAh battery as a whole makes the A83 a versatile product at an attractive price of `13,990. The new device is available in two colour variants—Black and Gold—on e-commerce sites

Amazon and Flipkart and Oppo’s offline stores. We take a look at some of its

key features.

My first impression: Oppo A83 comes across as a pretty cool and elegant device with a premium feel. I am sure it will appeal to the sense of aesthetics of young people. It has a streamlined design with subtle yet sturdy arcs that make the phone look quite dynamic. Its homogeneous look, along with its pearlescent and sparkling finish is a perfect blend of technology and fashion.

Body-wise, A83 measures 5.7 inches, but the size of the screen is now 5 inches with the bezel ratio of the device being supremely narrow at 18:9, a major improvement over past models. Whether you are looking at a picture, video or playing a game, this offers a great wide visual experience. Currently, full screen configuration is only deployed in flagship models for most brands. With the full screen of A83, anyone can experience just how awesome this latest technology is. To complement the display effects of the full screen, the A83 resolution is as high as 1440 x 720, making every photo clearer and brighter for an improved photo experience.

The A83 comes equipped with face unlock. Just align the phone with your face to unlock the phone quickly. You no longer have to worry about aligning your finger or wet hands anymore. All it takes to unlock the phone is to look at it, making it easy for the elderly and children too.

Probing the innards, A83 comes with an 8 MP front lens + 13 MP rear lens, and uses the AI Beauty Recognition technology that effortlessly helps you be at your best in photos. Everybody wants the world to appreciate them as unique and artificial intelligence (AI) is the technology that will satisfy this desire. It can intelligently recognise and bring out your best features and yet retain that distinctive charm that defines every individual. It preserves more contour details, adding that little extra touch that will make your selfies stand out. This solution is a perfect fit for anyone who wants to be unique, independent and trendy.

Switched on, the A83 displays its slick performance—something that matters most for young consumers. The 4 GB operating memory allows young people to enjoy their favourite games while three independent card slots (Double Nano-SIM cards with the TF slot) enable users to have two mobile numbers for phone calls, and also to extend the phone memory to 256 GB. The new Color OS 3.2 operating system and O-share for file-sharing can transmit six to seven ordinary photos in just a second.

During the review period, A83 came across as a pretty nifty device. You can enjoy movies or play games seamlessly on its bright screen. The best of A83 is its speed. It is amazingly fast and the hardware ensures that switching between apps is swift and smooth. The user interface is smooth and easy to catch on.

Overall, Oppo A83 is an alluring camera phone with a good set of features and all-round performance.

n Estimated street price: Rs 13,990