Oppo A79 with 6-inch display, facial recognition, 16MP camera launched: Know price of mid-budget smartphone

Oppo A79 features a 16MP rear camera and the currently popular facial recognition feature.

Oppo A79 with a 6-inch bezel-less screen has launched. The smartphone comes with a display of 18:9 aspect ratio. The mid-budget smartphone by Oppo has been announced in China and is priced at 2399 Yuan, which is around Rs 24,000 in Indian currency. The Oppo A79 will go on sale in the company’s home market on December 1. It comes in two colour variants: Black and Champagne. Users can currently pre-order the A79 smartphone on the company’s official website. When it comes to the specifications, the Oppo A79 features a 6-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Similar to the Oppo F5, the screen is quite tall and comes with minimal bezels on the top and bottom.

Inside the Oppo A79, there is a powerful MediaTek Helio P23 processor. The phones come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Additionally, there is a microSD card slot if users wish to expand the storage. When it comes to the camera, the Oppo A79 bring along a 16MP rear-facing camera with an aperture of f/1.8. And on the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Interestingly, the phone features the currently popular facial recognition feature. It is similar to the one found in Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, and OnePlus 5T.

The Oppo A79 features a fingerprint scanner positioned on the rear side of the device, right above the logo. The mobile is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. The battery supports the company’s VOOC fast charging technology. Oppo A79 runs Android 7.1 Nougat based on the company’s preparatory ColorOS 3.2. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone features dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and GPS.

The Chinese mobile maker has been quite aggressive in its product launched recently. A few days ago, the company announced the Oppo F5. This device is currently available in India. It has also launched the F5’sYouth edition in the Philippines which has lite specifications. It remains to be seen whether the company will launch the Oppo A79 in the Indian market and what its India price will be.