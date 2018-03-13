Ookla speed tests: Chennai has the fastest broadband; check how Delhi, Mumbai fare

India has the world’s third largest online user base, with over 100 million users accessing internet on their smartphones, laptops, desktop on a daily basis. Over a decade, there has been a sharp increase in the total number of fixed broadband connections too in the country, with over 12 million people in the country owning one. With increasing dependence on the internet, Ookla (the company behind Speed Test) has published a report listing Chennai as the city with the highest fixed line broadband speeds.

Chennai’s download speed of over 32.67 Mbps for fixed broadband is 57.7% faster than the rest of the country’s average, the report stated. The government is trying to connect rural areas to the internet, this is one area India’s majority of population resides. Further more, fiber connections have been provided to over 2.5 lakh villages under the first phase of Bharat Net. Phase 2 will cover over 5 lakh villages with Wi-Fi hotspots with the number of devices ranging over 38,000.

city-wise graph

Coming back to the report, South India currently takes up four top spots out of five on the list of states and union territories with the fastest internet speed. While North India holds four of the top 10. Karnataka ranked 1 with the average download speed of 28.46 mbps during February this year, making it 37.4 percent faster than the whole nation. While Tamil Nadu is not far, 27.94 mbps. On the other hand, North East India holds 4 of the 5 states with the slowest speed. Mizoram stands slowest with 3.62 mbps download speed, that is 82.5 percent slower than rest of the country, while Manipur is the second slowest with an average download speed of 4.30 mbps.

Talking on the metro cities the report ranked Delhi on the 5th spot with an average speed of 18.16 mbps, while Mumbai ranked lowest among the metros with 12.06 mbps average speed.

The company further conducted another research comparing India with its global peers. India ranked 109th in average mobile internet speed falling below the like likes of Nigeria and Sudan. While in the fixed broadband connections it ranked 67th.