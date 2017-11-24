Black Friday sale 2017: OnePlus mocks rivals, offers just about Rs 0.60 discount

Black Friday 2017: OnePlus directly attacks the Black Friday sale and deals by rival companies. (Images: Reuters)

Black Friday 2017: Black Friday sales are one of the most awaited annual events for technology enthusiasts. Not just experts, but a huge population waits for this time of the year to avail the highest discounts on electronic devices. From smartphones to TVs and from music players to other gadgets, people wish to garner the best deals in the Black Friday sale. However, Chinese mobile manufacturer OnePlus seems to be against the idea. The company does not want to follow the trend and has rejected to give out any big offers. Interestingly, OnePlus has announced a GBP/ EUR/ USD 0.01 off on the original price of the recently launched OnePlus 5T. This is OnePlus’ direct attack on the Black Friday deals by rival companies.

OnePlus is very clear about its strategy. The company, in a statement, said, “Our goal is to share good technology with the world. That’s why we price our devices fairly year-round, so that you don’t have to double check the match. Say no to Black Friday price games.” To provide you with an idea, the OnePlus 5T which was launched in the UK at a starting cost of GBP 449, is now available at GBP 448.99. Upon getting the really small Black Friday discount, the 128GB variant of the OnePlus right now costs GBP 498.99. The launch price of the phone in the UK was GBP 499.

However, those OnePlus users who had been waiting for the Black Friday Sale can still avail one discount. The OnePlus Dash Power Bundle that enables to quickly charge your OnePlus device has received a price drop of 50 percent. This discount will go on for 24 hours from today in Europe, the UK, and the US.

With this tactic OnePlus had taken a dig at the rival companies, indicating that they tend to overcharge users during the times when the devices are not on sale. OnePlus also said, “We prefer to keep the focus on making good products to share with the world. In order to do so, we have to make some money in the process. At the same time, our users would like to save some money. This is where fair pricing comes in.”

Meanwhile, in India, the OnePlus 5T went on sale on Amazon India website today at 12 PM. The company has claimed that it was sold out within 5 minutes. The smartphone will again go on sale in the country on November 28.

The OnePlus 5T (64GB storage variant along with 6GB of RAM) is priced at Rs 32,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 5T (128GB internal storage coupled with 8GB RAM) is priced at Rs 37,999.