OnePlus & Meizu caught cheating on smartphone benchmark tests; find out what the Chinese companies have been doing

According to an XDA developers group, Chinese companies Meizu and OnePlus have bene found to be tinkering with their benchmark performance and particularly targeting SoCs and phones to achieve higher scores. Meanwhile, OnePlus has admitted its mistake and has promised to not do it in future. The cheating on benchmark tests by smartphone manufacturers is not a new phenomenon as even Samsung has been reported to have been modifying the applications, in order to get higher scores.

So, what did they find? XDA, while testing found that OnePlus 3T’s core remained at higher speeds even when there was no CPU load and that too when they detected a benchmark app. According to Mario Serrafero, Editor-in-Chief of XDA Developers, some apps were ‘not falling back down to their normal idling speeds after opening.’ Meizu, in turn, got the ‘phone to switch to using the big cores when certain apps are running’ with an aim to improve the benchmark performance, according to XDA. Surprisingly, Meizu has four low-performance cores, four medium performance cores and two high-performance cores.

(Source: XDA-Developers)

XDA with the help of Primate Labs, the makers of the popular GeekBench, created a ‘Secret’ app build and names it as ‘Mini Golf’. It was found that the two different builds showed two different test scores and thermal throttling, based on the application. The thermal throttling was at a higher temperature when running benchmark apps, in the regular apps but it was lower in the ‘secret build’. Detailed charts and lists have been put by XDA which indicate the difference in thermal performance and scores.