OnePlus launches migration app ‘Switch’ to make new buyer’s life easier – All details here

‘OnePlus Switch’ is essentially a migration tool which allows the user to transfer content from their older smartphone to their new OnePlus device.

OnePlus is quickly becoming a common name among the tech enthusiasts and with their new app, OnePlus Switch they are allowing the people switching to the brand a bit easier. The ‘OnePlus Switch’ is essentially a migration tool which allows the user to transfer content from their older smartphone to their new OnePlus device. As of now the content that the can be transferred are: contacts, text messages, call history, calendars, pictures, videos, audio, and apps. Although it should be noted that no data used when the transfer takes place.

On January 3, the company OnePlus through their forum announced that they have officially launched the OnePlus Switch app on Google Play Store. It should be noted that the OnePlus Switch app is not available on iOS.

The blog post on the forum read: “With the OnePlus Switch app, you can transfer all your files to your new OnePlus phone in a single, simple process. Install Switch app on your new phone and your previous device to start the migration process. From there, all you have to do is scan the QR code to pair and choose which items you want to transfer.”

OnePlus Switch App on Google Play Store.

The post also read that the company is working on new updates to support the exchange of Wi-Fi history, Camera settings, Apps data, and more. Future updates of the app will allow the support of older versions of Android and iOS.

On Christmas in 2017, co-founder Carl Pei announced that the Face Unlock feature which was proprietary to the OnePlus 5T will trickle down to the older OnePlus 5. However, reports have even claimed that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will also get this feature.

In the past, Motorola had also introduced the ‘Moto Migrate’ app which allowed the users to switch data of their older smartphone to their new Motorola smartphone with the help of this application.