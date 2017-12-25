OnePlus founder Carl Pei plays Santa for OnePlus 5 users! Look what he has just offered on Christmas Day

Carl Pei has confirmed that OnePlus 5 will get the much talked about feature – the Face Unlock feature. (Image Credit: Android Authority)

The buyers of OnePlus 5 were aghast when they saw the OnePlus 5T being launched just four months after the release of their phone. However, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has on Twitter revealed that the OnePlus 5 users will get a feature from OnePlus 5T, which made the device one of a kind. Carl Pei on Twitter wrote: “Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and Merry Christmas”. With this, it has been confirmed that OnePlus 5 will get the much talked about feature – the Face Unlock feature.

Face Unlock is a feature that registers the user’s face to unlock the phone. The feature was initially launched with the OnePlus 5T. This feature uses the front-facing camera to unlock the phone. OnePlus 5T is one of the first OnePlus smartphones to use facial recognition technology to unlock the phone. Previously it was the smartphone monger Apple who introduced the technology with Face ID on the much talked about iPhone X. The feature on the OnePlus 5T works is extremely fast.

Recently, OnePlus joined hands with the movie franchise – Star Wars and launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars special edition. The smartphone was launched along with the release of the movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”. The smartphone is priced at Rs 38,999, a Rs 1000 more than the usual OnePlus 5T 8GB RAM+128GB storage option configuration.

Just a few days back the OnePlus 5 got the OxygenOS 5.0 update. The update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo stable build support. Via the Open Beta 1 and Open Beta 2 builds, the Android Oreo 8.0 was rolled out for the phone a few days back.

OnePlus 5T specifications: The major change in the new OnePlus phone is the display. Oneplus 5T has reduced bezels and features a 6-inch Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display. The screen adheres to the latest 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the big screen in OnePlus 5T has not resulted in a bigger phone. It is just slightly taller than the OnePlus 5. Additionally, due to the bigger screen with fewer bezels, the manufacturer has moved the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device.

OnePlus 5 specifications: OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 1920 pixels) AMOLED display. OnePlus 5 is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and the storage is of 64GB. There are dual cameras on the phone with a 20MP and 16MP cameras on the rear and a 16-megapixel front camera. Apart from the proprietary features, it also brings Android Oreo’s core features like new Picture-in-Picture mode, Smart text selection, and Auto-fill feature among others.