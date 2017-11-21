OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shares mail requesting for free 5T smartphone; Amused Twitterati also share their wish list

The Chinese smartphone company also launched its latest model months after the OnePlus 5. (You Tube)

In case you are having trouble with your phone, then most you can do is to an online shop or an online shopping, but a man decided to take a different path and emailed OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei asking for a OnePlus 5T phone as he was having a reboot problem with his phone.The man who signed his mail as Krishna Kumar expressing happiness at the launch of the 5T went on to say that he was having trouble with his current OnePlus One set. Urging him to grand him the set, Kumar claimed to have the natural right as he “was the first one predict” Pei’s success. The subject line of his mail read ‘First fan whole world’

After receiving the mail, Pei shared the screenshots of the mail on Twitter and also the subsequent one which read “Kindly give me one plus 5Ts as gift” with the caption, amusing may on the social network site.On his Twitter account, Pei also clarified that even as this wasn’t the only request of its kind, it was “one of the rudest.”

The tweet attracted a lot of attention on Twitter. While may just laughed it off, others felt this was a great chance to get some freebies as well, along with their opinion on the mail.

The Chinese smartphone company also launched its latest model months after the OnePlus 5, saying the room for improvement for an even better user experience is always there. While others click on the “add to cart” button, this man tried to get the phone taking a shorter path.

The smartphone set is expected to an upgrade on OnePlus 5 considering its screen size, and a bigger 6.01-inch display. The set is likely to have the bezel-less display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. It gets a dual 16MP + 20MP cameras at the back, although it seems the second lens will come with the f/1.7 aperture for better low-light pictures.

The OnePlus 5T set will run an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (up to 2.45GHz).