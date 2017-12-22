OnePlus 6 will come with this new feature, find out

OnePlus 6. (Representational Image)

One Plus 6 is company’s next flagship smartphone is expected to launch early in March. The release date was reported in GizmoChina. The upcoming device is said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone will feature an underglass fingerprint sensor, as per Deccan Chronicles. The current OnePlus 5T features the fingerprint sensor on the back, which isn’t really an ideal position. Many prefer the sensor on the front and an underglass fingerprint sensor would make things easier as it can easily be installed on the front without having the sacrifice the full-screen design. The phone will have the similar feature of facial recognition technology for unlocking that was also present on the Apple iPhone X.

The OnePlus 5T smartphone was launched in November 2017. The phone comes with a 6.01-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels at a PPI of 401 pixels per inch. OnePlus 5T price in India starts from Rs. 32,999.

The OnePlus 5T is powered by 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus 5T packs a 20-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The OnePlus 5T runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a 3300mAh non-removable battery. It measures 156.10 x 75.00 x 7.30 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 162.00 grams.

The OnePlus 5T is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.