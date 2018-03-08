OnePlus 6 tipped to feature iPhone X-like design, Snapdragon 845 SoC

OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a rear glass panel to allow wireless charging, since it is becoming a standard feature for flagships. (Source: ITHome)

While OnePlus is still far more days ahead to launch its next flagship smartphone – OnePlus 6 – sometime in June this year, the leaks and rumours about the flagship have already begun pouring in. OnePlus is expected to ape the iPhone X design for its next flagship, which means that there will be a top ‘notch’ on the device. While earlier reports have hinted at the existence of the notch, wireless charging, and Snapdragon 845 processor, a benchmark test score of the smartphone claims to corroborate these specifications.

According to Android Central that claims to have obtained the AnTuTu benchmark scores of a OnePlus device bearing a model number A6000, the device got an overall score of 276510, which outperforms the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S that will launch on March 27. The CPU information seen in the images reveals that OnePlus 6 will bear a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. This makes sense as OnePlus has a good history of packing latest chipsets on flagship smartphones.

The benchmark scores also go in line with the previous leaks about the presence of iPhone X-style notch at the top. The centre of the status bar is a bit taller and blank, where the clock has been relocated to the left while the other notification icons have been shifted to the right to perform on a priority basis. The aspect ratio of the display is 19:9, which indicates the change in the design of the display away from the 18:9 aspect ratio seen on OnePlus 5T.

In addition, the OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with a rear glass panel to allow wireless charging, since it is becoming a standard feature for flagships. The last OnePlus device to bear a glass panel was OnePlus X, which has now been discontinued, however, there was no wireless charging embedded on the panel. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras, and bezel-reduced design.