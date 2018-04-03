OnePlus 6 official teaser out: Expected price, specifications, and more

OnePlus 6 has already been confirmed to sport a notched-display design and 3.5mm audio jack

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei recently asserted that the next flagship smartphone – OnePlus 6 will indeed have a notched display like iPhone X. CEO Pete Lau wrote a blog post, which also had the first official image of OnePlus 6, explaining the drift the company is making to include a notch on the OnePlus 6 display, not just for aesthetics but also for enabling users to utilise the display to the fullest. While the speculations have been rife so far, OnePlus has now released the first official teaser for the OnePlus 6.

In a short 4-second teaser video, the company showed some graphics that said – The Speed You Need. The video is titled ‘6et Ready’ hinting at that the company’s next smartphone will indeed be called OnePlus 6, as has been rumoured so far. The OnePlus 6 has already been confirmed to sport a notched-display design and 3.5mm audio jack. It is also expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB – and three internal storage models – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The teaser, however, doesn’t reveal the launch date of the smartphone, however, it is rumoured that the company would choose a date towards the end of this month to announce the OnePlus 6. This is unlike the launch of OnePlus 5, which was unveiled in June last year.

The OnePlus 6 is also expected to come preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo with Oxygen OS on top. The smartphone was recently certified by Wi-Fi Alliance for the Wi-Fi standards, which makes the launch sooner than expected as the devices are launched in a matter of weeks after receiving the certifications. In addition, the handset is likely to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. A 20-megapixel front camera is expected on the front, while there will be a dual camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 16-megapixel and a 20-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 6 will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as, facial recognition feature.

The OnePlus 6 will come packed with a 3450mAh battery that will support Dash Charging technology. A report by Gizmochina recently tipped the pricing of the OnePlus 6, where the 64GB model will cost $525, 128GB variant will be priced at $604, and the top model with 256GB storage will cost $700 in the US.