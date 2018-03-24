OnePlus 6 may retain ‘budget flagship’ tag; here’s what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has hinted

Keeping up with the 2018 trend of the notch on the top of the display, OnePlus 6 is also expected to have the display.

OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone – dubbed OnePlus 6 – sometime in the second quarter this year. The OnePlus 6 is tied with many speculations including the iPhone X-like design that has now become a trend among Android smartphones. With most of the companies have already launched their flagship devices, all eyes are now set at the next offering from OnePlus. While the exact timeline for the launch is not yet out, it was earlier confirmed that OnePlus will be unveiled in June this year. There were earlier reports that speculated about the pricing OnePlus 6 is going to shatter roof and will be pegged as the most expensive smartphone from the company, the CEO of the firm today may have shunned the reports with a cryptic Tweet.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus wrote on Twitter, “And the theme of 2018 is… overpriced flagships.” With this tweet, one can be sure, that is the next device from OnePlus will not be as pricey as expected. Meanwhile, in a different leak which surfaced today, thanks to a report by GSMArena citing TechSlize, the OnePlus 6 is expected to bear a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The display will have a notch carved on the top, much like the one seen on the recently launched Oppo R15.

Check out what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted:

And the theme of 2018 is… overpriced flagships. ???? — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) March 23, 2018

Leaked specsheet of OnePlus 6!

OnePlus 6 will also have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Going by the track record of OnePlus, it is not surprising that the OnePlus 6 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 845 processor. As per the recent leak, OnePlus 6 may have the 16MP and 20MP sensors accompanied by a LED flash. The device is rumoured to have the 3450mAh battery onboard as well.