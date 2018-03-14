OnePlus 6 likely to offer 1 Gbps download speeds, fastest possible on smartphone: Report

The latest leak about OnePlus 6 will surely cheer you up, especially if you are looking to boast of the fastest possible internet speed on your smartphone. (ITHome)

Amid ongoing rumors about the OnePlus 6 that have been floating for some time now, the latest leak about the smartphone is one that is sure to cheer you up, especially if you are looking to boast of the fastest possible internet speed on your smartphone. OnePlus 6 might just be the best bet for you. Folks at XDA developers have confirmed that the next flagship from OnePlus is expected to support Gigabit LTE connectivity (Cat. 16).

What this means is that the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus will have the support for the data speeds of up to 1000Mbps, or 1Gbps. Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 6 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset on board. And the Snapdragon 845 have the X20 LTE modem which enables the smartphone to achieve such high data speeds.

With Snapdragon 845 on board of the next OnePlus device, it may offer downlink speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. The uplink speed it can achieve is of up to 150Mbps. The earlier smartphones from OnePlus had a slower modem. For example, the OnePlus 5 and its successor the 5T have support for Cat.12 LTE. This offers downlink speeds of up to 600Mbps. The older OnePlus 3 and 3T had 300Mbps support with Cat.6 LTE.

However, there is a huge catch to the next flagship by OnePlus. It is your country that should have the support for the ultra-fast 4G VoLTE coverage. Here in India, most of the cellular networks support the 4G VoLTE internet speeds. One should keep in mind about the data speeds achieved by the 5G network testing is barely reaching 1Gbps. This means that the OnePlus 6 when launched, will be able to handle the best possible internet speeds provided.

Meanwhile, the other leaks about OnePlus 6 have surfaced that hint that the smartphone may have the iPhone X type notch on the top of the display. OnePlus 6 is also expected to have a glass front and back which means it may facilitate wireless charging feature.