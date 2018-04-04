OnePlus 6 likely to have Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition; Snapdragon 845 SoC confirmed

OnePlus has been tipped to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on the top

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a lengthy blog post finally revealed what the company’s next flagship smartphone – OnePlus 6 – will pack inside, leaving almost nothing left to the imagination. He said that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, corroborating all the rumours and speculations so far. Apart from this, Lau said that the OnePlus 6, which he earlier confirmed to bear the notch at the top, will offer users ability to hide the notch. Separately, the OnePlus 6 has also been teased in the new trailer of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, hinting at a special edition with movie characters.

Last week, OnePlus 6 was in the news mainly because major announcements about it came from two key people of the company – CEO Pete Lau and co-founder Carl Pei. Carl Pei in an interview confirmed that notched display, as well as, the 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6. Meanwhile, CEO Lau sounded off the same information in a post on company’s forum. He has now divulged further details on the flagship smartphone – OnePlus 6 – that it will pack the Snapdragon 845 processor, continuing the company’s tradition of picking up the latest SoC models. Besides, there will at least be a 6GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the smartphone.

“To create this higher standard, we start with the best hardware: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Choosing the best hardware is the easy part, the real challenge is in making the best hardware perform in ways that adds value to the experience of the user,” Lau said in the post.

The OnePlus 6, much like the previous OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, will have an Avengers: Infinity Wars-themed design for a limited edition model. OnePlus is partnering Marvel for using the latter’s movie title and its characters to be a part of the OnePlus 6 design model.

To recap, the OnePlus has been tipped to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. A 20-megapixel front camera is expected on the front, while there will be a dual camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 16-megapixel and a 20-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 6 will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as, facial recognition feature. The OnePlus 6 will come packed with a 3450mAh battery that will support Dash Charging technology.