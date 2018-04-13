OnePlus 6 design leaks again, thanks to new mobile covers now up for pre-orders

The mobile covers listed on the website shows what the OnePlus 6 will look like in entirety. (Source: MobileFun)

While OnePlus 6 launch is nearing by the day, leaks revealing the specifications and features of the smartphone don’t appear to be ending. While OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed the key specifications, the company has also shared several teasers to build hype around the launch of the OnePlus 6, shedding some light on its design and look. Now, the accessories for OnePlus 6 have surfaced on the Internet revealing almost the final look of the OnePlus 6, which will imminently launch in coming weeks.

According to the listings seen on Mobile Fun, the OnePlus 6 has already got itself mobile case and cover, made by the mobile case maker Olixar. There are seven cases in total with different patterns and materials – ArmourDillo OnePlus 6 Protective Case – Black, ExoShield Tough Snap-on OnePlus 6 Case – Crystal Clear, FlexiShield OnePlus 6 Gel Case, FlexiShield OnePlus 6 Gel Case – Blue, FlexiShield OnePlus 6 Gel Case – Solid Black, Leather-Style OnePlus 6 Wallet Stand Case – Black, and Sentinel OnePlus 6 Case and Glass Screen Protector. All the cases and covers are available for pre-orders on the website.

The mobile covers listed on the website shows what the OnePlus 6 will look like in entirety. The OnePlus 6 is continuing with the notched display design, à la iPhone X, however, with a trimmed notch. The smartphone has a bezel-less display on the front with no physical touch buttons. Besides, the rear of the smartphone can be seen having a vertically aligned dual camera setup with a dual-LED flash below it. There is a fingerprint scanner too at the rear below the cameras, however, in the similar shape to that of the home button seen on the previous OnePlus models.

Notably, the Alert Slider, one of the useful features of the OnePlus 6, has been moved to the right side of the smartphone. Previously, it was teased by the company that the Alert Slider can now be used to focus in the camera app, in addition to its controlling the silent mode on the phone. It will also come in a new Red colour, suggest some reports. The teasers that the company posted also hinted at a glass panel on the rear, suggestive of the presence of wireless charging on the smartphone.