OnePlus 6 could be the priciest OnePlus smartphone, suggests fresh leak

OnePlus 6 leaks and rumours so far have collectively pointed towards an iPhone X-like design

OnePlus 6 launch is said to happen sometime in June when the company is expected to unveil its next flagship. Amid the rumours circling OnePlus’ next-generation smartphone, a new leak has pegged its pricing and major specifications. The leak suggests that OnePlus 6 will be priced in the premium segment where it will sit next to other premium smartphones from Samsung, LG, and others. Since OnePlus is reportedly targeting a premium segment for its next smartphone, it may as well be the costliest OnePlus smartphone to date. Besides bearing a hefty price tag, OnePlus 6 could sport a new 256GB storage model, as well.

A new report by CNMO citing a screenshot of the OnePlus 6 details, claims that it will be priced at $749 in the US, which is roughly equal to Rs 49,000. However, on taking a closer look at the screenshot, the price comparison table has $1,517 and $1,200 as the prices for iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+, respectively – which is higher than what both the smartphones cost in the US. But, these are the Canadian price points of both the smartphones, which means that the alleged OnePlus 6 price tag of $749 is for Canadian market, not for the US. If this is anything to believe, OnePlus 6 will be more expensive than any of its predecessors, roughly translating to Rs 38,000 in India. Notably, the $749 price tag is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 leaks and rumours so far have collectively pointed towards an iPhone X-like design where the top of the smartphone will have a notch. This design is becoming increasingly popular among the Android smartphones including the Asus ZenFone 5Z, Oppo R15, Vivo X21, and Vivo V9. The screenshot offers a glimpse at the alleged specifications of the smartphone that include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is likely to come with a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. There will also be support for Dash charging along with wireless charging as there will be a glass panel on the rear. There will a dual camera setup on the phone, as well as, Android 8.1 Oreo preloaded out-of-the-box.