OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition to launch today: Livestream, price, date of sale, specs, and more

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition phone in India today. The special OnePlus event will take place at IMAX, Wadala in Mumbai at 7 PM. Interested people will have the option to watch the live stream via OnePlus’ official YouTube page. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition mobiles will be showcased at the company’s pop-up stores in nine cities (Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Kochi) on December 16 and 17. The specifications of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will be similar to the ones present in the original OnePlus 5T.

The biggest difference, when it comes to the design, is that the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition devices will have a white finish, along with red notification slider, and the Star Wars logo beneath the fingerprint scanner. The phones will ship with default Star Wars wallpapers. The interesting OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was announced at the Bangalore Comic Con event, which was held earlier in December. The launch of the smartphone also marks the Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie that is due for a global release, including India, on December 15.

Interestingly, OnePlus is giving away 10,000 free tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie to its fans. Interested users will have to go to the company’s oneplusstore.in in order to register their OnePlus IMEI number. If you have already done this, you can skip this step. However, you will have to choose a city and confirm the movie time. Once done, you will have to click on ‘Get it’, after which a ticket coupon will be generated.

The price of the OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the 6GB RAM variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM model of the OnePlus 5T is priced at Rs 37,999. The smartphones feature 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 displays and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The OnePlus 5T is backed by a 3300mAh battery and comes with Dash Charge. The phone contains a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. The front shooter is 16MP.