OnePlus 5T ‘Star Wars’ edition smartphone launched in India priced at Rs 38,999 (Twitter Image)

The Chinese smartphone company OnePlus is celebrating its third anniversary in India and on this occasion, it has launched OnePlus 5T Star Wars special edition smartphone in collaboration with science film fiction “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”. The smartphone is priced at Rs 38,999. The design of this limited edition smartphone is inspired by planet “Crait” from the movie. The metal back of the smartphone is “Crait” white and it also has a red colour Star Wars logo, reports IANS.

Kyle Kiang, Head, Global Marketing, OnePlus, said, “We dedicate the ‘Star Wars’ limited edition to OnePlus and Star Wars fans in India as a part of our three-year anniversary celebration. We’ve worked hard to refine every detail.”

As far as the features of the smartphone are considered, like OnePlus 5T, the special edition device also features a 16MP + 20MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture on both sensors. The smartphone has a six-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for immersive viewing. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Based on software, there is a customised red, white and black theme with a set of 10 exclusive “Star Wars” wallpapers. The device has a 3300mAh non-removable battery, which weighs 162 grams, and measures 156.1x75x7.3mm.

Apart from India, the limited edition variant will also be available in select European countries including Finland, Sweden and Denmark.