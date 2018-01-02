OnePlus 5T smartphone gets Android Oreo 8.0 update; check out the benefits you get

Reports of a new variation of OnePlus 5T have started floating in.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the Open Beta build 1 is available for download for its latest flagship OnePlus 5T. The Open Beta version is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. OnePlus had earlier promised to roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017. The Open Beta build 1 is available for download from the official website of OnePlus. However, since the update is an Open Beta build version OnePlus in its forum has said that it will not be as stable as the Over The Air (OTA) updates are.

With the specifications of OnePlus 5T, the features it brings are innumerable. The launcher gets an optimized and updated look. With the update, users can combine icon options with app shortcuts and have the ability to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus. The update also brings in useful features like Picture in Picture, Auto-Fill, Smart Text Selection. The update comes with a redesigned Quick Settings and the updated Android security patch to December.

OnePlus in its official forum has mentioned that: “Once you migrate to the Beta path, you will continue to receive Open Beta OTAs. You will NO LONGER receive the regular Official Stable OTAs.” The website clearly mentions the step-by-step way to install Open Beta build 1 on OnePlus 5T based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Launched in May, the OnePlus 5 received the official OTA update of Android Oreo 8.0 in late December. Even the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have received the Android 8.0 update a while back.

OnePlus 5T was launched in November 2017. The 64GB storage variant with 6GB RAM goes for Rs 32,999 whereas the 128 GB variant with 8 GB of RAM goes for Rs 37,999. Recently, the smartphone company launched a ‘Star Wars’ version of the latest smartphone which was in collaboration for the latest movie Star Wars – The Last Jedi.

Reports of a new variation of OnePlus 5T have started floating in. If things are to be believed then OnePlus may even launch a new version of OnePlus 5T, most likely a sandstone finish later this month.