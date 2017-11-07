OnePlus 5T set for New York launch on Nov 16: Know India release date, price, specs

OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle upgrade to the previous flagship OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T is ready to be launched in New York in an event scheduled on November 16. The Chinese mobile maker has informed about the launch date in their official website. The OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle upgrade to the previous flagship OnePlus 5. The company had previously done the same with OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. OnePlus has released an ad hinting at the new phone, along with the tagline ‘A New View’. The OnePlus 5T will be sold via a flash sale on November 21. On the release date, you will be able to buy the phones at 7:30 PM onwards. Interestingly, OnePlus is selling tickets for the OnePlus 5T launch event.

The OnePlus 5T promo video suggests that the biggest change could be a bigger and taller phone with a bezel-less display. This comes as a great news for OnePlus fans who love the company’s premium features which come at an affordable price. However, OnePlus 5 buyers may be a little disappointed, as the phone is not even half a year old. Meanwhile, when it comes to upgrades, OnePlus has said that they will not remove the headphone jack, a feature missing from many phones by Apple, Google, Xiaomi, and more.

The OnePlus 5T launch event will take place in Brooklyn, New York. The company, on its website, has posted a text for its fans, saying: “Join the OnePlus team in Brooklyn for our keynote and an exclusive experience with the OnePlus 5T.” Meanwhile, the company will be simultaneously showcasing a live video of the event in some Indian cities, and the tickets are available for Rs 99. The event will begin at 9:30 PM on November 16. OnePlus 5T will be available exclusively on Amazon India website. The OnePlus 5 was priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999 for two storage variants. It is expected that the 5T could cost a little higher. Replying to a user’s query on whether 4000yaun (just over Rs 39,000) will be enough for the OnePlus 5T, the company CEO Pete Lau replied ‘enough’.

You may like to watch the video:



In terms of specifications, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 5T will feature a larger 6-inch full HD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. However, most of the other specifications in OnePlus 5T could be similar to the OnePlus 5, and that includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM alongside 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The could be a slight change in the camera though. OnePlus 5 had a 16 megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear camera system, but this time the front camera could be increased to 20 megapixels.

If OnePlus 5T, in line with the rumours, come up with a bezel-less display phone, it will also mean that the home button will be missing and the fingerprint will be shifted to the back.