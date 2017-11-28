OnePlus 5T sale begins on Amazon, OnePlus Store: Check best offers on HDFC, Idea Cellular, Zomato and more

OnePlus 5T is available for sale in India and there are several launch offers on Amazon and OnePlus India store.

OnePlus 5T, priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, is on sale in India today. The latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus has been made available on Amazon India website and the company’s online store from 12:00 AM today. This means you can now buy the phone from Amazon.in or oneplusstore.in. Both the websites are offering the same launch day offers. Earlier this month, on November 21 and November 24, the Chinese mobile maker had announced two early access OnePlus 5T sale. OnePlus 5T comes with many new features and changes from the previous OnePlus 5 device. Here are the key things you need to know about the OnePlus 5T sale and offers:

OnePlus 5T price in India, Amazon, OnePlus Store offers: The price of the OnePlus 5T begins at Rs 32,999. This price tag is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory variant of the OnePlus 5T. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory version of the device has been priced at Rs 37,999. The price of the OnePlus 5T is the same as that of the OnePlus 5. Offers: The website is offering a Rs 1500 instant discount if you buy the OnePlus 5T using an HDFC debit or credit card. When it comes to data offers, buyers can avail 1,008GB 4G mobile data offer from Idea Cellular. You get access to a Rs 357 monthly pack with 2GB data per day. This recharge pack is valid for 18 months. Additionally, there is a 1-year free membership on Zomato Gold. Users also get Rs 500 as a credit on the Kindle store, and Rs 300 Amazon Pay balance cashback for new Amazon Prime customers.

OnePlus 5T specifications: The major change in the new OnePlus phone is the display. Oneplus 5T has reduced bezels and features a 6-inch Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display. The screen adheres to the latest 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the big screen in OnePlus 5T has not resulted in a bigger phone. It is just slightly taller than the OnePlus 5. Additionally, due to the bigger screen with fewer bezels, the manufacturer has moved the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device.

Watch video: OnePlus 5T review

OnePlus 5T Face Unlock: Similar to the Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 5T has facial recognition technology which lets users log in to the smartphone easily. However, unlike the former, the latter does not have too many hardware at the front and rather relies on software for the functionality. Notably, the company has said that the feature cannot be used for payments using the phone.

OnePlus 5T camera and other specs: OnePlus 5T has stayed with a similar set up to the OnePlus 5, that is a 16MP + 20 MP dual camera. However, there is a small change, that the OnePlus 5T features both the lenses with a f/1.7 aperture. This means the phone has better capabilities in low light photography than the previous model. In terms of processor, the OnePlus 5T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45Ghz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. Interestingly, the phone still does not come with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. When it comes to the power, the OnePlus 5T still has the 3300mAh battery found in the OnePlus 5 and it comes with dash charging.