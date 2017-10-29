OnePlus 5T release date, specs, price; everything you should know

Rumours, once again, have hit the technology space three months after the launch of OnePlus 5.(Representational Image: IE)

Rumours, once again, have hit the technology space three months after the launch of OnePlus 5. It has been said a new device, namely, OnePlus 5T is in the line and will be launched soon. The speculation came flying after OnePlus 5 suddenly went out of stock at the official website, where it was put on sale. Though the company, has not come up with any official teaser, statement or advertisement, it is being speculated that the new device will be launched in mid-November, as reported by www.cnet.com. Of course, let’s keep in mind, that that is not the official date.

It has also been reported that the new OnePlus 5T will be sleek with thinner top and bottom bezels, giving rise to another speculation that the ‘finger touch’sensor will not be in the front but will be placed somewhere else. With bottom bezel, the screen of the phone will also be enlarged, making it almost 6 inches. Specifications put forth by www.cnet.com, indicate that the resolution of the phone will be 2,560*1,400 pixels. What may also have been revealed are the specifications of the camera, which will be 16- megapixel and 20- megapixel dual rear camera. The processor will include Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB-8GB of RAM and 64-128GB of storage.

Known for its long-lasting battery, the phone will have 3,450mAh. With so much to offer, the phone might be quite expensive. OnePlus 5 didn’t have water-resistant high-end phones and users are looking for this feature in the new rumoured device. So, will OnePlus launch Oneplus 5T or straight away go for OnePlus 6? If rumours are to believed, Oneplus 5T is already in the process.

